Seattle Torrent scores two late goals to overtake Boston Fleet

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Minnesota Frost vs Seattle Torrent SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 28: Fans cheer during the game between the Seattle Torrent and the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena on November 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Seattle Torrent scored two goals in the final six minutes of play last night, marking the team’s first win in four games of the season series.

Boston’s record-setting six-game win streak finally came to an end with a 3-2 win for the Torrent.

The Torrent’s Alex Carpenter scored the first goal of the game.

Then, trailing 2-1 after two periods, Seattle’s Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored her first-ever ‘jailbreak’ goal, and the second in Torrent history at 14:47 of the final frame.

About a minute and a half later, Natalie Snodgrass set up Danielle Serdachny at 16:14 to grab the first game-winning goal of her career.

“A ‘jailbreak’ goal was obviously huge for the team, and after that, I thought we did a great job to keep pushing on them,” said Seattle forward Danielle Serdachny.

Seattle’s win is the first time since their 6-4 victory over Toronto back in January, snapping a season-high four-game losing streak.

Seattle Torrent players will kick off their five-game road trip in Minnesota on Friday. Meanwhile, the Boston Fleet wraps up their five-game road trip on Sunday in a highly anticipated matchup against Montréal with first place on the line, before returning for their first home game since the Olympics on March 17.

