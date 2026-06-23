Seattle Torrent re-signs Delianedis and Lobdell for 2026-2027 season

SEATTLE — The Seattle Torrent has re-signed forward Lily Delianedis and defender Lyndie Lobdell to one-year Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements for the 2026-27 season.

The signings were completed during the league’s Open Signing Period that began on Friday. It allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters.

Delianedis appeared in 24 games during Seattle’s inaugural season, recording two assists. The 24-year-old from Edina, MN, was selected by Seattle in the third round in the 2025 PWHL Draft Delianedis played for your years at Cornell University, where she totaled 110 points in 126 games. She scored ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year honors in 2022, selection to the ECAC All-Rookie Team, Second Team All-Ivy recognition in 2024, and Academic All-Ivy honors in 2025.

Lobdell skated in 25 games for Seattle, contributing four assists from the blue line in her rookie campaign. The 23-year-old from Aurora, IL, was selected by the Torrent in the fifth round in the 2025 PWHL Draft. Before turning pro, Lobdell played for Penn State University, where she became the program’s all-time leading scorer among defenders with 84 points in a record 168 career games.

The Torrent now have 15 players under contract for the upcoming season counting Delianedis and fellow forwards Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Lexie Adzija, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Gabrielle David, Theresa Schafzahl and Emma Nuutinen, Lobdell and fellow defenders Anna Wilgren, Aneta Tejralová and Emily Brown, and goaltenders Hannah Murphy and CJ Jackson.

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