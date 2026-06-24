2 killed when speeding car splits in half after crashing into tree in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two people were killed and another is fighting for their life in the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Spanaway over the weekend.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19, a Dodge Charger was going too fast on Military Road E. when the driver tried to avoid hitting a man mowing his front lawn.

The vehicle overcorrected and hit a tree, splitting the car in half.

The 48-year-old driver and a 37-year-old back passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A 53-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

“There were numerous empty alcohol containers in the wreckage. It is believed alcohol was a factor in this collision,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

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