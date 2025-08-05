Seattle teen sells hit card game to toy giant

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

At 7 years old, Seattle’s Alex Butler created the card game Taco vs Burrito. Now the 15-year-old millionaire is about to start 10th grade in Ballard and has sold the hit card game in a cash deal, according to The Seattle Times.

The game, where players compete to build the most valuable meal, launched on Amazon in 2018 for $20. The game made nearly $1.1 million in its first year, selling 1.5 million copies, and became Amazon’s top-selling game.

Seattle teen comes up with idea during family game night

Alex came up with the idea during family game nights, even though he didn’t like tacos or burritos at the time.

His mom, Leslie Pierson, helped bring the idea to life, launching a fundraiser that quickly raised $25,000 and led to the creation of Hot Taco Inc. After turning down earlier offers, they sold to PlayMonster.

The sale amount hasn’t been disclosed, but Alex, still part of the planning, says he hopes to buy “a Lambo.”

While proud of the game’s success, he doesn’t see a future in game design — his passions now consist of music, sports, and video games.

