Seattle teases summer with highs near 70 degrees this week

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Dust off those sunglasses. Sunshine is making a comeback in Seattle this week.

Monday was sunny with a high around 69 degrees, and while the rest of the week won’t be quite as warm, sunshine will stick around, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, and then will gradually clear with a high near 57 degrees. Tuesday night will be mainly clear with a low around 39 degrees and light wind.

And while Tuesday will work its way to becoming sunny, Wednesday will start bright, with a high near 60 degrees. The sunshine will stick around until Wednesday night, which will be clear with a low around 40 degrees.

Thursday will also be sunny and a tad warmer. The high will be near 63 degrees, while the low will be around 43 degrees.

More sunshine will follow on Friday, which will see a high near 67 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees.

Seattle’s sunny streak could end by Saturday

Rain could pick back up during the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a high near 57 degrees. The low Saturday night will be around 44 degrees.

It could also rain Sunday, as the weather service predicts it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a high near 54 degrees.

The extended dry weather is a welcome break for Seattle, but it’s a troubling sign for the state’s snowpack.

Washington is currently dealing with low snowpack for the fourth straight year. While western Washington is in decent shape, eastern Washington is in a moderate to severe drought. Therefore, the state may have to declare another drought emergency in the summer.

Contributing: Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio

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