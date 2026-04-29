Seattle Storm announces new game day experiences for 2026 season

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm has unveiled a slate of new game-day experiences for the 2026 season.

“From exclusive giveaways and pregame fan fests to limited-edition merchandise and immersive in-arena moments, the Storm is creating a can’t-miss atmosphere all season long,” the Storm wrote in a press release.

New this season will have what the team is calling “Storm Surge games,” which will be featured throughout the season, spotlighting “local leaders, creators and changemakers while highlighting the culture, history and contributions of the communities they represent.”

Storm Surge Games include:

AANHPI Night: May 20

May 20 Black Excellence Night: June 12

June 12 Pride Night: June 27

June 27 Inclusion Night: August 10

August 10 Kicks for Equality: August 16

August 16 Native American Heritage Night: August 26

August 26 Believe in Women Night: September 17

There will also be several giveaway nights, including:

Storm-branded water bottle for the first 5,000 fans (May 9).

Exclusive items such as a Starbucks x Storm bucket hat (June 27) BECU x Storm felt pennant (July 7).

A Hello Kitty x Storm plush keychain (July 20).

A Dominique Malonga Funko POP for the first 5,000 fans (September 17).

Funko POP for the first 5,000 fans (September 17). Amazon-sponsored woven blankets at Fan Appreciation Night (Sept. 23).

The Storm will host new fan fests on the west side of the Climate Pledge Arena plaza for five select home games, featuring food trucks, a beer garden, prize giveaways, photo stations and more.

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