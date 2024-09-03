Seattle residents and visitors react to Pier 66 stabbing

SEATTLE — A random stabbing on Seattle’s waterfront nearly cost a man his life – now police are searching for the person responsible.

The violent attack happened back in the middle of August, right as a man was parking his scooter near Pier 66. A complete stranger stabbed the 56-year-old man multiple times, seemingly unprovoked.

KIRO 7 went to the waterfront to talk with community members, tourists, and business owners about the attack. According to employees who work in the area, the attack happened right in front of Anthony’s Fish Bar.

Business owners nearby tell us not only do they hope police catch the guy, but also create a safer place for everyone.

Business owner Ben Jammin with Seattle’s Tall Ship says, “Hopefully we learn, grow, and make things better for the area.”

Tourists visiting Seattle stopped by the waterfront and were surprised to hear about the attack.

“You come here to stay close to the port, but if that’s going to happen…Yeah, very scary. Now I don’t want to be out here after dark,” says Michelle who was visiting from Texas.

The man was stabbed several times, and while he did survive the attack, his injuries were so severe that he had to have surgery.

Others we spoke with feel this sort of violent act can happen anywhere. Mark and Tracy, visiting from Wales, told us, “Random attacks, you’re never going to stop, prevent or predict. You can’t. At least people off their trolley.”

That’s why many people we talked to say it’s always important to keep your head on a swivel wherever you go.

“I think before you travel somewhere strange, you always ask, ‘Is it safe to walk at night?’ and things like that,” said Mark.

Business owners, community members, and tourists alike agree that at the end of the day, they just hope to be able to enjoy the waterfront safely.

“I just want to make sure everybody stays safe, stays happy, and we maintain a safe environment for anybody who might be coming through here,” says Ben Jammin.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

