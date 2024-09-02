Seattle Police search for person who stabbed man near Pier 66

SEATTLE - — Seattle police are searching for the person who stabbed a man several times near Pier 66.

It happened on August 17 during a thunderstorm.

At 9:22 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds on Alaskan Way.

Officers secured the scene and provided emergency medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and continued treatment.

The victim, 56, was stabilized and transported to Harborview Medical Center via Medic One transport. He sustained serious injuries and required surgery.

Offices determined the man was riding a scooter and parked it near the pier. That’s when police say someone approached him and violently attacked him. The suspect fled the scene and was not located by responding officers. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an open and active investigation. Detectives with the Homicide & Assault unit have been assigned to this case.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

