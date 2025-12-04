Seattle ranked 10th worst traffic in the country

Seattle is officially on the charts as the tenth-worst city to commute.

A recent study shows drivers here are dealing with the tenth-most congested roads in the country.

The I-90/I-405 interchange is now listed as the tenth-worst commute in the country.

Driver Jeff Mianowski tells us that before he moved, he spent hours in traffic every week.

“I used to leave at 2 p.m., and it was still taking me 40 minutes, whereas at 5 a.m., it took 15 minutes,” Mianowski said.

The 2025 INREX Global Traffic Scorecard shows Seattle commuters spend 68 hours per year sitting in traffic.

Those hours parked on I-5 are costing you money. The study shows you’re losing more than $1,200 every year in time and gas.

Mianowski said, thankfully, those days are over for him. He recently moved, so now his commute is less than 10 minutes on I-90.

“I moved so I wouldn’t have to deal with the traffic,” Mianowski said.

Seattle city officials say they want to change their traffic ranking with improved public transportation.

On Saturday, eight new miles of Link light rail track will open in Federal Way.

The I-90 floating bridge extension is also expected to open early 2026.

King County Metro expanded its schedules this year as well, adding more overnight trips.

City officials say they hope one day the drivers will ditch their cars for public transport, alleviating the heavy traffic across our area.

