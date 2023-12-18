Seattle Public Utilities no longer asking customers to conserve water after December rains

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities is no longer asking customers to conserve water. After recent rains and efforts by the public, the water supply has recovered.

“The City of Seattle’s reservoirs have refilled, and there is an adequate supply of water for both people and fish for the foreseeable future,” said SPU in a news release on December 11.

SPU asked around 1.5 million customers, including 25 water utilities, to use less water after an unusually dry summer.

“The request came after extended dry conditions over the summer drew down Seattle’s reservoirs faster than normal,” said SPU. “Because of forecasted dry weather this fall and winter, SPU was concerned about having sufficient water through the end of the year.”

Storms in November and December, along with customers helped replenish the supply.

“Our customers answered the call to voluntarily reduce their water use, and we can’t thank them enough,” said SPU General Manager Andrew Lee. “It’s not always easy or convenient to change one’s routine when it comes to lawn watering, showering, or addressing toilet leaks. Our customers took our tips to heart and reduced their water use to help achieve our goal.”

SPU said fall rain has increased the water storage to 100% in the Cedar and Tolt watersheds. The Cedar Reservoir has also reached normal levels.

There is more water in the South Fork Tolt Reservoir but still below normal for this time of year. However, SPU anticipates reaching normal levels in the next few months.



