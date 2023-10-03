Seattle Public Utilities has new details on conserving water

There were new details on Monday from Seattle Public Utilities about the progress on the water conservation front.

We’re now using 117 million gallons a day, which is down from 150 a couple of weeks ago. The utility asked people to voluntarily cut back 10 days ago with the end goal of 100 million gallons a day.

Since that request, we’ve gotten a lot of rain, making for one of the wettest Septembers in recent memory.

But that’s not been enough to make up for the summer deficit. SPU said from May 1 to October 1, it usually gets 26 inches of rain in its main mountain reservoirs. This year we only had 10 inches over that time span.

And this doesn’t just affect Seattle, SPU has about 1.5 million customers, including many from other nearby communities.

©2023 Cox Media Group