Seattle Public Schools rolling out new safety app

SEATTLE — As Seattle Public Schools students head back to school, they’ll have a new tool for reporting suspicious activity.

After KIRO 7 first reported on the SaferWatch app on Wednesday, we’re finding out more about what else it does and how much it could cost the district.

SaferWatch describes itself as a “comprehensive safety and security platform” and SPS is rolling it out district-wide for the first time this year.

Astou Sarr, a senior at Rainier Beach High School, is optimistic.

“I think that could be beneficial to a certain extent,” Sarr said.

SaferWatch has an anonymous tipline that kids can use to report suspicious activity via the app, text, a phone call, or a web form.

The tipline feature is funded by a grant of $63,600 from the group Stand with Parkland.

But Seattle Public Schools is paying, too. SPS said it has a three-year deal with SaferWatch, with the option of two more years at a total cost of $662,500.

That money will cover the following features:

Mobile panic alert system

Mass notifications

Threat and incident management system

Tips and alerts

Data hosting

24/7 product support for web portal and mobile app

SPS said some of the features replace other security communications systems.

“I think in the back of our minds, we’re wondering, is anything truly ever anonymous?” Rainier Beach HS parent Toni Babbs said.

MORE STORIES ON SPS SAFETY

Babbs has some privacy concerns, but she sees nothing wrong with another tool.

“Even if we get five students that are going to use the app to be able to report something, that’s better than zero,” she said.

Astou Sarr likes the idea but worries the information could fall into the wrong hands.

“I feel it would just need to be more transparent, so people know how they’re handling like the tips and stuff,” she said.

KIRO 7 has asked SPS for an interview about SaferWatch to explain how the features work and where the money to pay for it is coming from.

©2025 Cox Media Group