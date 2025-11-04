Seattle providing $8 million in emergency funds to food banks citywide

SEATTLE — Seattle is allocating $8 million from emergency funds to support food banks across the city, addressing the urgent need for food assistance as thousands face uncertainty due to federal inaction.

The funds will be distributed to 32 food banks throughout Seattle over the next two months or until SNAP benefits are restored.

“We all agree that we have to step up and do something in the wake of federal inaction,” said Sara Nelson, City Council President.

Robin Peterson from the West Seattle Food Bank expressed concern, stating, “There is absolutely a fear that they are not going to last.”

Peterson noted the apprehension felt by many, as people are unsure where their next meal will come from. “There’s a lot of fear. There is a lot of apprehension,” she said.

City Councilmember Rob Saka described the situation as “outrageous,” emphasizing the urgency of the city’s response.

The resolution to allocate emergency funds was passed unanimously by the city council, with nine votes in favor and none opposed.

Nelson acknowledged the limitations of the funding, stating, “There’s really about a $16 million need right now. And so, we just don’t have those resources.”

As Seattle works to distribute the $8 million to food banks, the city aims to alleviate the immediate food insecurity faced by thousands.

Peterson affirmed the commitment of food banks to meet the needs of the community, saying, “We are going to continue to meet the needs to the best of our abilities.”

