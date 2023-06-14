Seattle Pride partners with Seattle LGBTQ Center to create youth internship

SEATTLE — Seattle Pride has partnered with the Seattle LGBTQ Center to create an internship strictly for LGBTQ youth to feel empowered, make a difference, and create safe spaces.

“We hired for LGBTQ young people and then brought them in and told them about the Seattle Pride’s kickoff to PRIDE month event, we gave them a space allocation and gave them this much money,” Seattle Pride Program Director, Nick Albritton said.

For Seattle Pride Intern, B Jackson, growing up in Yelm without a resource like Seattle Pride, and making a difference in other youths’ lives was the driving force behind applying for the internship.

“In this timeframe, the youth, especially in our community, need to know they have a space that’s loving and supportive and is fostering happiness for them,” Jackson said.

In just six weeks, the four Seattle Pride interns collaborated on ideas for Pride In The Park, created a youth discussion circle, and even a magazine with resources for fellow LGBTQ youth.

“It makes me a little emotional because I know it’s possible, I know kids here in Seattle are getting so much love and it’s also a way to be able to take it home with me to Yelm and foster another Pride event,” said Jackson.

During this event, the youth got to lead the way.

“They really were leaders in this process, and they were empowered to be leaders,” said Albritton. “It was cool to get out the way and let young people do the work they know needs to happen,” Albritton said.





©2023 Cox Media Group