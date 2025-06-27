Seattle Pride Parade 2025: Road closures, where to park & getting downtown

SEATTLE — If you’re heading to the Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday, make sure you’re aware of street closures for the duration of the parade!

About a 1.7 mile stretch from 4th Ave will be closed from S Washington Street in Pioneer Square to the Seattle Center for the parade, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

It should be noted that east and west crossing streets along the parade route will be closed too (meaning you will have to take a detour if you’re trying to access streets from either 3rd Ave. down toward the waterfront or from 5th Ave. and beyond toward Capitol Hill).

Pride Road Closure Still image from Google maps

Additionally, 4th Ave N will close from Broad Street to Denny Way at noon for parade staging.

The closures will remain in place until the parade concludes, according to the SDOT.

Parking Lots around the route:

○ 6th Avenue & Bell Street - Two blocks east of the 4th & Bell Stage

■ Lot #15: 2231 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

○ 5th Avenue & Bell Street - One block east of the 4th & Bell Stage

■ Lot #14: 2230 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

○ Denny Building Garage - Two blocks east of 4th & Bell Stage

■ Lot #4: 2224 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

Getting to the parade

If you don’t want to stress about road closures and parking, consider taking public transit.

Seattle Pride Parade attendees can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to this Sunday’s Pride Parade.

This service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from downtown Seattle.

The special service will be available Sunday, June 29, for the 11 a.m. parade, which begins downtown and ends at Seattle Center.

The inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 8:11 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and arrive at King Street Station at 9:27 a.m.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 8:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 9:44 a.m.

The return train to Lakewood departs King Street Station at 5:20 p.m. The return train to Everett departs King Street at 5:15 p.m.

The light rail stations will be running as normal. If you want to see the parade, it’s recommended you get off at the Westlake station. From the Westlake station, you can take the monorail to the Seattle Center for additional celebrations after the parade.

You can also take King County Metro to and from downtown Seattle. See Metro’s schedule here.

Parade accessibility

There will be three announcer stages at the parade: Westlake Park, 4th and Bell Street and 4th and Denny Way.

There are multiple restrooms along the parade route. All are ADA accessible. There are multiple ADA units at each of the stage areas.

Medical tents for basic first aid are located at Westlake Park and the 4th Ave and Bell Street stage area.

access

A low sensory and decompression space is also available. The space is provided by SIFF at Cinema Downtown (4th & Lenora). Quiet space, public restrooms, light concessions. Grandstand seats available.

©2025 Cox Media Group