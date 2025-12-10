35 people reported getting sick from Seattle Indian restaurant, public health officials say

SEATTLE — King County Public Health says officials are investigating a gastrointestinal illness tied to food served from Kanishka Cuisine of India in downtown Seattle.

35 people reported getting sick since November 28 after eating food from the restaurant’s “Fusion Thanksgiving Feast,” a release from King County said.

Officials have not found a specific food or drink causing the illness but findings match the symptoms found with bacterial toxins, the release said.

Investigators say a number of factors inside the restaurant could have contributed to the outbreak, including:

Not having proper equipment in the kitchen to prepare food

Cooling methods may not have kept food at a safe temperature

Foods not kept cold enough to keep toxins from growing

No one has been hospitalized as a result of this outbreak.

For more information, visit kingcounty.gov.

