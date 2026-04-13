Seattle Police upgrade Belltown armed robbery to homicide investigation

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An armed robbery in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood last week has been upgraded to a homicide after the death of a 41-year-old man at the hospital on Friday morning, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., the shooting victim died at the Harborview Medical Center. Detectives in SPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and the suspect remains at large.

Belltown armed robbery upgraded to homicide

According to SPD, two people were injured in the shooting on April 9, one who was shot in the head and another who was pistol-whipped. The armed robbery happened on 4th Avenue in Seattle at approximately 5:30 a.m.

SPD confirmed the shooting occurred in a first-floor apartment, but it is unknown if they forced their way inside or knocked on the door.

The victim who was shot was still breathing when taken to the hospital, but their condition was unknown. The other victim, who was pistol-whipped during the robbery, was at police headquarters being interviewed by detectives.

SPD is investigating the armed robbery. According to SPD Detective Eric Muñoz, at least one suspect is outstanding, but there is a possibility that there were multiple suspects.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

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