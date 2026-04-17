Seattle Police stop man with large knife, arrest him for warrant

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says it stopped a 52-year-old man Thursday morning, armed with a large knife, and arrested him on a warrant.

SPD says it happened just after 1 am on Thursday in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

They say a police officer spotted the man near 5th Ave W and W Mercer St, “concealing what appeared to be a fixed blade knife in a self-made sheath on his hip.”

The officer said the suspect tried to conceal the weapon while walking away.

SPD said they detained the man for questioning and found that he had a $5,000 warrant for assault.

He was arrested for the warrant and furtively carrying a dangerous weapon and booked into the King County Jail.

©2026 Cox Media Group