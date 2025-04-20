Seattle Police still looking for hit-and-run motorcyclist in South Seattle

SOUTH SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) are still looking for a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck two people in a crosswalk in South Seattle on Friday night, SPD said.

A 57-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were injured after they were knocked to the ground.

The woman is now in critical but stable condition after suffering significant head trauma, while the man is in stable condition, according to SPD.

The couple was hit while crossing Martin Luther King Way Jr Way South near Alaska Street West and residents who live in the neighborhood say speeding is common in that area.

“I am concerned about speeding in that area,” said resident Matt Lassman. “As you can see it’s downhill, and there’s a lot of speeding...people in this neighborhood seem to drive pretty quickly,” he said.

©2025 Cox Media Group