Seattle police searching for SODO homicide suspect

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to a fatal stabbing in the SODO neighborhood on July 14.

SPD posted photos of a white woman, with a tattoo on the left side of her neck and medium-length strawberry blonde hair.

At around 6:20 p.m. on July 14, a 55-year-old man was found fatally stabbed inside a van, SPD says.

Seattle Police identified the suspect on Monday afternoon and is asking anyone who sees her to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

She is believed to frequently visit the SODO neighborhood.

©2025 Cox Media Group