Seattle police searching for 2-year-old girl abducted in Rainier Beach

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted in the Rainier Valley area on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

She was taken from the MARS Early-Learning Academy on Rainier Ave S in Seattle at 2:30 pm.

The child is Camara Vega. She is described as 3-feet-tall, 50-70 pounds, black hair and eyes, and last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas and white shoes.

The suspect has been identified as Quiana Marks, 47 years old, 5-foot-2-inches, 115 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

AMBER ALERT - Seattle, WA - Gray 2020 Dodge Challenger 2D - WA License BVM6985 pic.twitter.com/dApl4o9c3x — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 29, 2025

They are believed to be in a gray 2020 Dodge Challenger 2D -WA License Plate #BVM6985

WSP says the Marks is known to the mother of the child and allegedly has a history of threats/violence towards the family.

Seattle Police Department officials urged anyone who sees Vega or has information about her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

