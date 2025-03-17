Seattle police search for person who stabbed man in Belltown

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police say a 55-year-old man has died nearly a week after someone stabbed him.

Now – detectives are trying to find the person responsible.

It happened in the Belltown neighborhood on the afternoon of March 10.

Around 1:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to reports of a fight on 1st Avenue. They found a 55-year-old man bleeding from his abdomen.

The man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but stable.

Police say the man had been out at a bar that day, and at some point was stabbed by someone they didn’t know.

On March 16, the victim died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. If you have any information that might help, you’re asked to call the tip line at (206) 233-5000.





