Seattle Police release suspect in Golden Gardens Park shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they released a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in Golden Gardens Park.

SPD says that their Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) interviewed he 22-year-old suspect at Seattle Police Headquarters.

He was released on Sunday while GVRU detectives continue to investigate, according to a blotter post on SPD’s website.

The suspect is accused of shooting a 35-year-old victim multiple times during a dispute at the park on Saturday evening.

Police say that the victim is currently stable and receiving surgeries for wounds from the shooting.

SPD says that the investigation is still open and active and being investigated by GVRU.

They are asking if you have any information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group