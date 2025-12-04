Seattle PD set to launch nightly DUI patrols citywide this month

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) wants to keep intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel.

For the first time since 2019, the department is launching a dedicated DUI emphasis team to patrol the city’s streets every night just in time for the holiday season.

The team will primarily focus on patrolling the nightlife area from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m.

“It is a top priority for the Seattle Police Department and the Traffic Section to identify and safely detain impaired drivers who put our communities at risk by operating motor vehicles on our roadways,” said Traffic Section Capt. Randy Ward.

Along with nightly patrols, SPD says the team will work with Washington State Patrol, Kent Police, and other police agencies in King County for the “Night of 1000 Stars” on Dec. 19.

This annual enforcement event is part of the City of Seattle’s “Vision Zero” and Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s “Target Zero” campaigns that strive to reduce traffic fatalities.

SPD says the hope is that the new initiative will prevent crashes and deaths before they occur.

