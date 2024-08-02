Seattle police recover guns, cash, drugs during Aurora Avenue arrests

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested two men and seized firearms, cash, and fentanyl during proactive patrols on the Aurora Avenue corridor, according to a press release from the Seattle Police Department.

On the evening of July 24, officers observed two BMW sedans without license plates driving recklessly near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

The vehicles ran red lights and were seen exchanging items before leaving the area.

When police attempted to stop the silver BMW, the driver sped away, running more red lights on Aurora Avenue North.

Meanwhile, officers tracked the black BMW.

Both vehicles reconnected, and officers moved in to detain the people inside.

As police approached the black BMW, the 22-year-old driver tried to flee but was arrested.

He also attempted to escape custody but failed.

Inside the black BMW, officers found a gun with a switch in the passenger seat and a rifle on the floorboard.

The driver of the silver BMW, a 20-year-old man, was also detained.

Officers discovered a handgun with a scratched-off serial number in the driver’s seat.

Both vehicles were towed and impounded.

Search warrants executed on the cars led to the recovery of five guns, including two stolen firearms, 150 grams of fentanyl, and more than $18,000 in cash.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and eluding police, while the 20-year-old suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two passengers, aged 20 and 21, were interviewed and released.

These arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Seattle police to address violence in the North Precinct.

The department encourages anyone with information, photos, or videos related to these crimes to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers guarantees anonymity.

