Seattle police recover AR -15, bow gun after domestic violence call

SEATTLE — A man is in custody after Seattle Police recovered an AR-15, a bow gun, an arrow and ammunition following a domestic violence call in the Highland Park neighborhood.

A woman called police just before 6 o’clock on March 26th saying a man shot a gun at her, narrowly missing her head.

She was not hurt.

When police arrived at an RV trailer by an encampment near South Cloverdale Street and First Avenue, they ordered several people to come out of the trailer.

That’s when police took the man in custody for domestic violence assault. He was also arrested on unlawful possession of a firearm, after learning he was prohibited from having any guns.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.

