Seattle police: proactive patrol team arrest armed man in Belltown

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says an allegedly armed drug dealer was arrested on Sunday night in Belltown.

At around 8 p.m., a proactive team was patrolling in downtown Seattle when they reportedly saw a 34-year-old man with drug paraphernalia who began to jog away from police when he saw them.

He was quickly arrested and booked into the King County Jail for Weapons, narcotics violations, and having previous warrants.

He was found with a handgun, just under a gram of fentanyl, and $200 in cash

