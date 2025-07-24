Seattle police officer hit and injured by stolen SUV

SEATTLE — A suspect is on the run after allegedly hitting and injuring a Seattle police officer with a stolen SUV near Denny Park, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said.

SPD says officers are searching for a man in his 30s wearing a grey flannel, teal backpack, and blue jeans.

Police say the suspect drove the SUV into an officer, hitting him, and causing minor injuries.

Officers found the SUV but are continuing to search for the driver.

This is a developing story.

