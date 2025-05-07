Seattle police nab alleged armed drug dealer downtown

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported officers arrested a 32-year-old drug dealer armed with a loaded handgun during a late-night drug bust Wednesday.

Detectives revealed the man’s concealed pistol license had expired. More critically, he was a denied firearm applicant—legally barred from carrying a concealed weapon.

Patrol officers allegedly first noticed the man selling drugs near the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Avenue, an area law enforcement often identifies as a hotspot for drug activity.

Seattle police seize 16.6 grams of meth in bust

While searching the man, officers said they found a cache of drugs and a loaded firearm tucked into his waistband. In total, police recovered 16.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of fentanyl, four hydrocodone pills, and a pistol.

The 32-year-old was arrested on multiple felony charges, including the sale and delivery of synthetic narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the King County Jail shortly after the arrest.

Officials said that detectives in the Narcotics Unit have been assigned to the case.

