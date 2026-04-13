Seattle Police: Men arrested with guns after food complaint

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they arrested two men, armed with guns, who harassed a food service worker in Capitol Hill.

SPD says they responded to reports of armed men inside a fast-food restaurant near 12th and East Pike Street on Saturday around 4:00 a.m.

Officers arrested two men, a 21-year-old and a 28-year-old, for weapons violations.

Police say the suspects had previously ordered food and were unhappy with their order. After leaving the area, they returned and began arguing with one of the employees.

“The conversation became ‘hostile,’ and the suspects became more and more aggressive and began yelling,” according to SPD.

Seeing the men with weapons, the employee pressed a duress alarm, alerting the police.

SPD says the 21-year-old was armed with a short-barreled rifle and a 30-round magazine, and appeared intoxicated. He also had a $5,000 DUI warrant for his arrest.

They say the pistol belonging to the 28-year-old was a stolen gun from Tacoma.

Police booked both men into the King County Jail for harassment and multiple weapons offenses.

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