Seattle police: Man threw keg, groped women in ‘violent ruckus’

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

A man has been arrested after Seattle police say he caused a “violent ruckus” in a tavern in Capitol Hill early Tuesday morning—where he allegedly threw a full keg and groped women.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the 41-year-old also hurled a beer bottle at a bartender.

“He was also harassing some of the patrons,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said. “Basically, he was threatening to shoot them.”

The incident happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of East Olive Way.

When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. However, they found him driving nearby and arrested him. Police said he had an open alcoholic beverage in his car.

“He also had a court order to have an ignition interlock device inside of his vehicle, but he did not,” Muñoz said. “An ignition interlock device tests your level of alcohol impairment. You have to blow into that device before you get inside of your vehicle.”

Seattle police report man assaulted officers while in hospital

Officers took him to the hospital to have his blood drawn.

“The officers were unable to do that because he became unruly inside the hospital,” Muñoz said. “During this time, he actually assaulted one of our SPD officers by kicking them.”

No one was seriously hurt.

Police subsequently arrested the man for three counts of assault, two counts of special allegation—sexual motivation, harassment, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and driver’s license suspended/revoked in the third degree.

