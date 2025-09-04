Seattle Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in chest during ‘scuffle’ in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A man was apparently accidentally shot by his own gun after a fight broke out in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

SPD reports that around 2 a.m. on Thursday, four men were involved in a “physical altercation” near the corner of East Pike Street and 10th Avenue.

During the altercation, a 26-year-old man allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened the three others with it.

Police say the other men were able to physically subdue the suspect with the gun, but during the scuffle, his own gun discharged and struck him in the chest.

Firefighters took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition. One of the other men hurt his arm and was taken to the same hospital.

SPD detectives are investigating, and the suspect will be booked into the King County Jail on felony harassment charges once he is treated for his injuries.

