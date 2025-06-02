Seattle Police looking for missing 79-year-old

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 79-year-old woman who is trying to return to the Philippines, but went missing in the process.

Eleanor Sabay was last seen on 4th Ave. S. in Seattle on June 1, around 7:30 p.m.

Police said she is unable to return home without assistance.

It’s unclear if police meant the Philippines or in Seattle.

She is 5′1″ and weighs around 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a silver vest.

If you see her, call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group