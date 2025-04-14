Seattle Police looking for hit-and-run suspect, victim in critical condition

SEATTLE — Seattle Police (SPD) are asking for any information regarding a hit-and-run that left a person in critical condition early Monday morning.

According to SPD, a 32-year-old woman was “propelled into the air” when she was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. at Beacon Ave. S and S. McClellan St. Police said the driver ran a red light and hit her while she was in the pedestrian crosswalk.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

Police say the person was driving a gray or white Ford Mustang. People should look out for a vehicle of that type with front-end damage.

If you have any information or video, contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923. Reference incident number 2025-99170.





