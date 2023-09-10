Police investigating Friday shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Gun Violence Reduction Unit is currently investigating a South Seattle shooting that left a man in critical condition on Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers said they arrived near the intersection of 25th Avenue South and South McClellan Street near the Lowes Home Improvement Store just before 6 p.m. after hearing reports that a man had been shot.

Shortly after the Police found the man, the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they currently have no suspects and that the cause of the shooting is unknown.

If you have information regarding this investigation, police ask that you call the SPD violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

