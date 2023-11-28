Police investigating white substance mailed to building in Interbay neighborhood

Police are investigating a suspicious package in Interbay Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The package was reportedly an envelope with a white powdery substance, mailed to a building in the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West at about 12:30 p.m.

Around 1:35 p.m., the substance was determined to not be hazardous after being tested by hazmat crews.

One person was treated as the scene and is in “satisfactory condition,” according to Seattle Fire.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area.





