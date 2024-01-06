Seattle police investigate stabbing in 9400 block of Olson Place Southwest

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating a stabbing in the 9400 block of Olson Place Southwest.
Officers have one suspect in custody and a victim has been taken to Harborview in critical condition.
“More information to follow,” said a spokesperson.
