Seattle police investigate stabbing in 9400 block of Olson Place Southwest

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating a stabbing in the 9400 block of Olson Place Southwest.

Officers have one suspect in custody and a victim has been taken to Harborview in critical condition.

“More information to follow,” said a spokesperson.

