Seattle police investigate smash-and-grab that left smoke shop heavily damaged

A stolen car was used to smash through the front of a North Seattle smoke shop early Monday morning, police said.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 8000 block of Lake City Way Northeast around 2:25 a.m. for reports of a vehicle crashing into a storefront.

When officers arrived, they found a Hyundai that had been backed into the building, causing significant damage.

Police later determined the car had been reported stolen.

Investigators said several masked suspects broke into the business after ramming the vehicle through the front of the store.

The group stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise before leaving in another car, which police described as the getaway vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Officers collected evidence from the scene and had the stolen Hyundai towed to the department’s Vehicle Processing Room for a detailed search.

The store owner arrived later to assess the damage, take inventory of what was stolen, and secure the business to prevent additional theft.

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

