Seattle police investigate shooting that narrowly missed toddler in car seat

Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Seattle where gunfire narrowly missed a toddler riding in a car seat.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northeast 95th Street and 35th Avenue Northeast, where officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with its back window shattered and multiple people, including the toddler, at the scene.

The group reported they had been driving in the area when someone from another vehicle opened fire.

One of the bullets passed through the car’s back window, striking the car seat, but the child was fortunately unharmed.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing any available video footage in hopes of identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Seattle Police at 296-233-5000.

