Seattle police investigate shooting potentially tied to political signs in Ballard neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a possible bias-motivated shooting after someone fired multiple rounds into a Ballard home displaying political signs, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire in the 2800 block of Northwest 56th Street.

When they arrived, they found a home with several bullet holes in the front window — the same window where political and ideological signs were posted, according to police.

The victim, who was asleep inside the home at the time, was not injured.

Police said the person’s vehicle, which was parked outside the residence, was also damaged by gunfire.

In addition to the bullet damage, officers discovered that someone had placed multiple stickers on the vehicle.

Investigators said the messages on the stickers appeared to reflect a different political or social viewpoint than the one represented by the signs in the victim’s window.

Responding officers collected several fired cartridge casings from the scene.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit also responded to assist in processing the area for evidence.

The case has been flagged for potential bias-related motivation, and notifications were made to the department’s bias crime unit.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects.

