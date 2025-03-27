Seattle police investigate Northgate home invasion robbery

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating a home invasion robbery on Wednesday in the Northgate neighborhood.

According to SPD, officers responded to a call near Aurora Avenue North at around 12:40 p.m. after a 60-year-old man reported the robbery. The man told police he had just left his home when two people confronted him and forced him back inside.

Police say the suspects ransacked the man’s home and stole various items, including his car keys, his phone, and the keys to his apartment. As they left, one suspect reportedly held the man at gunpoint and escorted him outside. The man managed to break free, hearing a single gunshot while he ran away. No one was injured, but a car was hit.

SPD reports that the two suspects drove away shortly after, with possibly a third suspect behind the wheel.

Robbery detectives are investigating, and police asked anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





