SEATTLE — Seattle police arrived in North 102 Aurora after hearing reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The responding officers said they found multiple shell casings at the scene but didn’t find any suspects or victims.

A little less than an hour later, a gunshot victim arrived at UW Medical Center in Montlake without the help of first responders.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating the incidents to see if they are related.





