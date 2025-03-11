Seattle police find 7 kinds of drugs on man during DUI arrest

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police officers said they found seven types of drugs on a man arrested for driving under the influence—and believe he was dealing them.

On March 8, just after 9:30 p.m., police say they pulled over the 53-year-old man on Aurora Avenue North for peeling out of a parking lot and speeding.

Officers said the man had several felony warrants out for his arrest and believed he was under the influence, so they arrested him.

Inside the car, officers found a pipe, a gun, about $4,500 in cash, and the following drugs:

475.3g Meth

185.2g Fentanyl powder

68.1g Fentanyl M30 pills

146.2g Cocaine

23.3g Crack Cocaine

48.8g Brown Heroin

5.1g Black Tar Heroin

The man was booked into King County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.





