Seattle police: Felon caught sleeping in stolen car, arrested

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department says officers arrested a man caught sleeping in a vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking last month.

They say he tried to disguise the car by putting a different license plate on it – but it didn’t fool officers.

On March 25, around 10:30 p.m., police say they spotted the white Honda parked on North Northgate Way.

The department says they’d seen the car about a week prior at a gas station on Aurora Avenue North, with the same man behind the wheel.

The car was reported stolen on Feb. 27 during a carjacking on North 143rd Street.

Officers say they checked the vehicle identification number (VIN) and confirmed it was the car they’d been searching for.

The man, who police say had multiple felony convictions, was booked into the King County Jail.





