Woman in custody after armed standoff inside Seattle FBI building

SEATTLE — A woman is now in custody after an armed standoff inside the Seattle FBI building 110 Third Avenue, according to a source at the FBI.

At about 3:04 p.m., she came into the offices with the gun but only got as far as the lobby until agents stopped her.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the woman entered the lobby and was pointing a gun at her chest for unknown reasons.

There were no hostages.

Seattle police cordoned off a block of streets near the FBI building for the standoff.

For more than an hour, negotiators talked to the woman until she was safely put into custody.

VIDEO | Footage of police surrounding the FBI building in Seattle at gunpoint



They have shut down the roads



pic.twitter.com/Zmi1XuInsS — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) June 12, 2024





