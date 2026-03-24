Seattle Police asking for public’s help in 2024 homicide case

SEATTLE — In August 2024, a man was shot and killed at Dr. Jose Rizal Park and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any information.

On the night of August 26, Kylan Dingui was at the park with a group of about a dozen others when a gray or silver sedan pulled up, two men got out and opened fire at the group, according to SPD.

Dingui was hit and pronounced dead at the scene, while two other women were injured in the shooting.

Seattle Police are asking for any photos and videos from in or around the park that night as well as witness statements from anyone who may have seen the shooting.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2026 Cox Media Group