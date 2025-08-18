Seattle Police arrested two suspects after both drew guns outside of bar

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested two people who were holding guns outside a bar near the Chinatown-International District in the early morning on Sunday.

Police say that around 2 a.m., they responded to a call about a fight in a parking lot next to a longue on the 1200 block of S Main St.

When officers arrived, they said they saw two people holding guns at took both suspects into custody.

One of the suspects wouldn’t follow orders and was forced to the ground by police.

As he was being forced down, a gun fell out of his clothing.

Police said that one of the suspects was previously convicted of manslaughter, first and third degree assault, and many other crimes.

They said that the suspect was booked in jail under illegal gun possession and illegally firing a gun.

A reporting party provided sufficient information for officers to detain two subjects for brandishing firearms. One subject was non-compliant and subsequently taken to the ground at which time a handgun fell from his person. A Type II use of force resulted. One subject, previously convicted for manslaughter, assault 1, assault 3, etc., will be booked for unlawful possession of a firearm after being discharged from HMC.

©2025 Cox Media Group