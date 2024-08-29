Seattle police arrest woman armed with shotgun and Molotov cocktail

SEATTLE - — Seattle police arrested a 33-year-old woman, who was armed with a shotgun and Molotov cocktail.

On August 20th at 1:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a woman in crisis believed to be drinking alcohol and using drugs on South Mead Street.

When they approached her home, they saw a shotgun through one of the windows.

Officers on the Hostage Negotiation Team began to talk with the woman. According to the department, she screamed at the officers and waved her shotgun in all directions.

Officers continued negotiating with the woman to leave her house. When she did, she no longer had the shotgun but officers say she was armed with a Molotov cocktail and a lighter as she approached them.

She slipped and dropped the unlit device and was quickly taken into custody without incident.

The woman was taken to Swedish Hospital for Medical Evaluation and Treatment.

Charges were requested for Reckless Endangerment and Aiming/Discharging of a Firearm.

