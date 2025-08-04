Seattle police arrest suspects after being accused of late-night grocery store robbery

SEATTLE — Four suspects were arrested after allegedly robbing a QFC store just before midnight on Saturday, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The robbery happened at a QFC on Broadway in the Capitol Hill neighborhood around 11:51 p.m.

Police say three people entered the store and stole a liquor bottle from the alcohol section.

When they brushed past the security at the store, the security tried to stop them.

The security and two of the suspects began to fight until one of the three suspects pulled out a gun.

The three people ran away after OC spray was used by security.

SPD responded with their K-9 unit and were able to find all four suspects quickly.

They were unable to find the gun.

Police gave no information on the suspects’ arrest or what charges they were booked under.

