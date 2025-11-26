Seattle police arrest suspect ‘exposing civilians to fentanyl’ in Chinatown

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 30-year-old man was arrested for openly using fentanyl, which was exposed to nearby civilians in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were patrolling on foot near 12th Avenue S. and S. Jackson Street, SPD announced.

Officers witnessed a suspect using narcotics on the sidewalk and classified him as a “High Utilizer Initiative” offender — an individual responsible for a high volume of misdemeanor crimes.

The suspect was detained for questioning, and officers found a $1,000 warrant for his arrest.

“[12th and Jackson] is a heavy foot traffic place, and I believe [the suspect] was exposing passerby civilians to fentanyl,” the SPD police report stated.

Ultimately, the man was arrested, and officers seized baggies containing fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

SPD noted the suspect is a previously convicted felon who is on active Department of Corrections supervision. Additionally, the suspect is prohibited from engaging in criminal activity as a condition of his release.

Officers booked the suspect into the King County Jail.

